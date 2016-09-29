South Bay arts calendar Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

Thursday, September 29

Lather up

The Sunscreen Film Festival kicks off this evening with “Run Paddle Chug,” directed by Robert Enriquez at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $25. The film is a documentary of the yearly “Ironman” event on the sand of Hermosa, where vomiting is always a crowd-pleaser. The festival continues through Sunday with various shorts, features, documentaries and workshops. Day passes $50 and VIP badges $75. More at ssffwest.com.

Always relevant

Local author but national celebrity Ron Kovic, author of “Born on the Fourth of July” and, most recently, “Hurricane Street,” returns at 7 p.m. to {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Both works are published by Akashic Books. To RSVP and gain early admittance, buy one of Kovic’s books online or at the store. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Ten years after

“What the Night is For,” penned by Michael Weller and directed by Branda Lock, is about a reunion of two lovers, a decade after their tumultuous affair. It opens at 8 p.m. at Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro. Eight performances through Oct. 20. More at littlefishtheatre.org.

Friday, September 30

A dark and gloomy night…

“Young Frankenstein,” the musical based on Mel Brooks’ movie, plays tonight at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Also next weekend, same schedule. See our feature in last week’s Easy Reader. Tickets, $55 to $65 plus $5 facility fee. (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

He’ll scratch your eyes out!

Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi star in “The Black Cat” (1934), screening at 8:15 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Blinded by the light

3D Theatricals brings Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” to the Redondo Beach Performing Art Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach, for eight performances. Friday is the preview; Saturday is opening night. Evening shows at 8 and matinees at 2 p.m. Closes Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets, $25 to $95, plus $3 handling fee per ticket. $20 “rush” tickets available one hour before most performances. (714) 589-2770 ext. 1, or go to 3dtshows.org.

I’ll play, you sing

Baritone Efrain Solis and guitarist John Charles Britton perform a wide musical terrain (Ravel, Schubert, Carlos Guastavino, Stephen Foster) at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Hye-Young Kim accompanies the duo on piano. Tickets,$24. Call (310) 329-5345 or go to centerforthearts.org.

Graceful leaps

The TuTu Foundation presents “Lipstick, Shoes, & Fancy Moves” at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s a family show featuring dance and acrobatics. Free. More at tutudance.org.

Saturday, October 1

A tasty Denver omelette

“Country Roads: A Tribute to John Denver” by Rick Schuler, takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. If you can’t have the real thing you want to have what’s closest, right? Tickets, $30 to $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Sonny, the pleasure’s all mine

“Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” (as well as Dracula and the Wolfman) screens at 2:30 and 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. You’re getting reading for Halloween, I hope. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors and zombies. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

It’s in the presentation

The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation presents a “Storytelling Workshop” at 2 p.m. in the George Nakano Workshop, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Twelve students are accepted who will work on their memoir writing, receive performance tips, enjoy a casual lunch, and then will perform their stories later in the afternoon (when friends and families can attend). Cost, $30. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Sunday, October 2

Pipe dreams

Jelani Eddington performs on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Expect to hear early pop standards, jazz, movie music, and Broadway tunes. Tickets, $10; seniors $8. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Tuesday, October 4

How shall I look at this?

Artful Days, featuring art historian Mary Drobny, presents “Building Blocks of Art, Part II,” from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Her lecture will focus on the “form and content” approach of viewing art. Free. (310) 818-2326. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.