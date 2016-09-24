Mira Costa football squad rebounds for road win at West

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s football team showed its resiliency Friday night recording a much-needed road victory against former Bay League rival West Torrance.

Coming off a heartbreaking loss to El Segundo and learning they had lost their All-CIF quarterback for the season, the Mustangs dismantled the Warriors 35-7 with a strong rushing game and a tenacious defense.

Much like the previous week in its loss at Redondo, West found itself in a deficit at halftime that was too large to come back from.

Mira Costa’s Justin Goring scored on the team’s first offensive play from scrimmage, racing 60 yards to pay dirt to begin the onslaught while the Mustang defense held West to a meager 10 yards and two first downs in the first half.

Standing on the sidelines with the aid of crutches, injured senior quarterback David Arredondo cheered on his successor Reed Vabrey, who led the offense to five first-half touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore connected with Alec Oshita for 52 yards before scoring on a 1-yard run and, after a Harrison Dulgarian interception, scored again on a 9-yard run.

Evanson Franck-Love ran for an 8-yard touchdown and Jonah Tavai powered his way for a 1-yard score to give Mira Costa a 35-0 lead.

Missing its starting quarterback, Drake Peabody, who was nursing a hamstring injury suffered during the Redondo game, West got on the board when quarterback Max Parish found Dutch Silverlake open on a 4-yard touchdown reception.

The Mustang defense did the rest led by Tavai’s two fumble recoveries and a sack.

Goring led Mira Costa’s offense gaining 123 yards on 15 carries. Vabrey was 12- of 22 passing for 16o yards and rushed for 39 yards. Vabrey’s favorite target, Oshita, caught three passes for 71 yards.

Mira Costa (2-2) is ranked No. 9 in CIF-Southern Section Division 6 and returns home for its final non-league game Friday, a 7 p.m. contest against Newport Harbor (2-2), a possible Division 6 playoff opponent.

The Sailors are coming off a 35-23 loss to Los Altos (No. 3, Div. 6) and are led by running back Cole Kinder, who rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 234 carries in the first half last Friday.

Newport Harbor has outscored its opponents 126-121 while Mira Costa holds an impressive 117-57 edge against its foes.

Redondo to regroup in bye week

Redondo (2-3) wrapped up its brutal non-league schedule Friday with a 49-12 loss at highly-ranked Mission Viejo. The Sea Hawks will have a bye week to prepare for Bay League competition that begins with a road game at Morningside on Friday. Oct. 7.

Ranked No. 4 in CIF-SS Division 1, Mission Viejo (5-0) put 42 straight points on the board before Redondo’s Jermar Jefferson scored on a 33-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Jefferson rushed for 73 yards in the game.

Sea Hawk quarterback Jack Alexander finished with 79 yards passing and scored on a 1-yard run late in the game. Julian Woodard stopped Diablo drives with two interceptions in the third quarter.

