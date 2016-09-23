About Town in Hermosa Beach

Yoga conference

Get your downward dog in gear as Hermosa Beach hosts the South Bay Yoga Conference this weekend.

The conference will take place at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It will feature classes, workshops and lectures on a range of topics, including yoga for addiction, managing cancer and urban gardening.

For those in need, a marketplace will offer yoga-related products, including mats and essential oils. Parents interested in taking classes can bring children, with a kids “yoga village” offering classes aimed at children.

Young at art

Some of the South Bay’s finest young artists will be on display this weekend, as the Hermosa Beach Artist Collective hosts its “15 under 15” exhibit.

The program, organized by local artist Rafael McMaster, will take place at 49 Pier Ave. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will include mixed media and various kinds of photography.

The works were done by a collection of students over the last nine months. Selected works were chosen from among more than 28,000 photographs.

Energy open house

Southern California Edison and the South Bay Cities Council of Governments will offer residents free power information about this Saturday.

The event will be held in City Council chambers, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Topics to be covered include energy efficiency, battery storage and reliability upgrades.

