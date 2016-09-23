Spotlight on the hill – Great Gatsby Ball H.E.L.P. Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Marine Street Cafe, at Marine Street and Highland, closed last week after owner Skylar Tourigny and landlords Michael Leigh and Michael Quagletti were unable to agree on a lease extension. The neighborhood restaurant is to be replaced by a French restaurant, owned by an award winning chef from the Brittany area in France. Marine Street is the second, mid-priced Manhattan Beach restaurant in the the past month to be replaced by a more upscale restaurant.…