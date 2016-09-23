Spotlight on the hill – Great Gatsby Ball H.E.L.P. Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Healthcare & Elder Law Programs Corp. (H.E.L.P.), a South Bay non-profit education and counseling center for seniors and their families, celebrated its 20th Anniversary at the Palos Verdes Golf Club with a Roaring 20’s Great Gatsby Ball. Honorees were Sharon Ryan, Sharon Guthrie, and Sherry May/PV Village. A Special Tribute was also given to L.A. County Supervisor, Don Knabe, upon his impending retirement due to term limits. His Senior Deputy, Steve Napolitano, served as Award emcee and auctioneer for the live charity auction.
The Major Sponsors were Ralph and Lorraine Scriba, Grand Sponsors; Toyota Motor Sales USA, Platinum Sponsor; Jacky Glass, Emerald and Sapphire Sponsors; Brad & Jennifer Baker, Evelyn Salinas/Home Street Bank South Bay manager; and L.A. County Supervisor Don Knabe. Many Pearl and Ruby sponsors were also thanked, along with underwriters and other donors.
Photos by Betty Waung
