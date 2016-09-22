Spotlight on the hill – Fourth Annual Jester & Pharley Tennis Tournament Benefiting Children With Cancer

The rousing round-robin event at Alta Vista Park in Redondo Beach raised funds to provide copies of David Saltzman’s award-winning children’s book The Jester Has Lost His Jingle and Jester & Pharley Dolls to young cancer patients at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance.

Janice Bittker and Hans Lavik, both of Redondo Beach, slammed their way to first place in Division A in the recent (Aug. 20) Fourth Annual Jester & Pharley Phund Benefit Doubles Tennis Tournament. Lisa Greiner of Rolling Hills and Wayne Turner of Hawthorne took first-place honors in Division B.

Tennis enthusiasts from throughout the South Bay supported the day-long round-robin tournament. “It’s always so much fun to play at this event and raise money to help children with cancer,” said John Mandich, who, at 91, was the oldest player. His excitement was seconded by pals Don Short, 85, and Maurice Kogon, 79.

Players enjoyed lunch and refreshments donated by Trader Joe’s and Starbucks of Riviera Village and from Subway and Peet’s Coffee & Tea of Redondo Beach. .

The South Bay-based Jester & Pharley Phund takes its inspiration from the N.Y. Times best-selling Jester Has Lost His Jingle children’s book written and illustrated by Chadwick School graduate David Saltzman as his senior project at Yale University before his death from cancer in 1990. For additional information, visit, www.thejester.org or call 310-544-4733.

Photos Courtesy of The Jester & Pharley Phund

Division A winners Janice Bittaker and Hans Lavik receive trophies from Chair Heidi Grimm. Chair Heidi Grimm presents Division A runners-up Tammi Giardino and Hugo Silva with their trophies. Division B Winners Wayne Turner and Lisa Greiner receive trophies from Heidi Grimm. Division B runners-up Vince Comon and Karin Proell beam over their hard-fought victory. John Mandich won 2 out of 3 matches. Don Short, left, at 85, and Maurice Kogan, at 79, join John Mandich as the most senior tournament enthusiasts. Amy Hastings. Judith Karon. Chuck Atwood, Carmen Ferradas and Betsy Dobson. Gabe Papp. Tammi Giardino. Duke Hendrickson.

