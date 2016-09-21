Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, running, volleyball and more

Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball will be holding tryouts in Manhattan Beach for girls in grades 6-12 on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Rosecrans Ave. Tryouts run from 9-11 a.m. and cost $40. Elite is also holding clinics from 3:30-5:30 p.m.every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 27. One session if $60 or seven sessions for $399. To register visit elitebeachvolleyball.com.

RUHS Hall of Fame: The Redondo Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will present the 2016 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Redondo Union High School Student Union on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. beginning with a continental brunch and social hour. Ticket prices are $25.per person. The 1980 girls tennis team and 1988 baseball team will be honored along with new inductees Jim Monachino (1947 football), Ken Swearingen (1952 football and baseball), Steve Swain (1977 football and baseball), Chris Johnson (1981 football and baseball), Paul Johnson (1985 football and baseball), Ted Silva (1992 baseball), Elena Kurokawa (2002 golf) and Brittany Grice (2003 basketball). Ticket prices are $25.00 per person. Checks payable to: Redondo Union High School (RUHS) ℅ Andy Saltsman, Athletic Director Redondo Union High School, One Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

Running: The 39th running of the Manhattan Beach 10K will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 a.m. Approximately 4,000 runners will take to the city streets on the moderate to slightly difficult course that finishes just south of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Entry fees are $35 (adults) and $30 (youth under 15). Add $5 after Sept. 19. Online registration at mb10k.com closes Sept. 26 at midnight. Walk-in registration is available at Village Runner, 1840 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. through Sept. 30. No race day registration. The completely volunteer-run event profits local schools, fitness-related recreation projects and college scholarships.

Surfing: The Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta, presented by LA Car Guy and sponsored by Fresh Brothers, will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach. Open to all ages and skill levels, the event costs $50 and t-shirt, breakfast, lunch, raffle and silent auction. To register, visit jimmymillerfoundation.org.

Baseball: South Bay Refinery Baseball and Softball will be hosting a West Torrance Field Restoration Golf Tournament Thursday, Oct. 27 at Los Verdes Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. The four-person scramble tournament begins at 1 p.m. with awards dinner to follow. Entry fee of $150 includes: Green fees, cart, tee package putting contest, lunch and dinner. Sponsorship packages are available. Proceeds will be used for equipment, supplies and facility improvements of the former Babe Ruth field located at Entradero Park in Torrance. For more information call 310-961-4025 or visit southbayrefinery.com.



Triathlon: Registration is open for the Day at the Beach Triathlon to be held at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 in Hermosa Beach. The event includes a 1/4 mile ocean swim, 10 mile bike and 3 mile run. Fees are $110 (individual) and $165 (relay) through Oct. 10. Add $15 thereafter. For more information, visit dayatthebeachtri.com.

