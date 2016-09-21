South Bay dining news: Britt’s is back, Barley Hops Grill is coming, a brewmaster’s dinner at Chez Melange, Shade Redondo’s Sea Level restaurant, bread trucks and more

by Richard Foss

Can’t Keep A Good Place Down… Britt’s Barbecue in El Segundo was in the process of a menu expansion when a car smashed through their front window, forcing the closure of the place for the summer months. I am happy to report that they are open again and serving not only the barbecued meats that made them respected in the area, but smoked fried chicken and an expended menu of Southern food. They plan to open for weekend breakfasts soon, and I’ll let you know what that happens… (408 Main Street, ES)

A Surprising Evolution… After a promising start, Jimmy’s at the corner of 190th and Inglewood closed suddenly last month. The new business in that space will resurrect a name we all thought had disappeared from the South Bay. The Schooner was a friendly dive bar on a side street in Manhattan Beach, and it will be back as a beer and barbecue-centric place with the kitchen run by the guys behind Barley Hops Grill. In case you don’t know that operation, they have run a mobile barbecue joint serving local breweries and public events. It’s a strange and interesting collaboration, and I look forward to see how it turns out – they’re hoping to open by the beginning of October…

Now Open At Night… Stripe Café at the Palos Verdes Art Center has been serving excellent lunches for some time, and they recently started opening for dinner. Better yet, they have obtained a wine and beer license so it’s no longer BYOB. If you enjoy a good meal in artistic surroundings you should investigate the place. (5504 Crestridge Road, RPV)…

Event Alerts… We’re all taking beer seriously now, especially since the brews produced by Southern California breweries are now acknowledged as world class. Chez Melange will be hosting a “Beer Dinner Of All Beer Dinners,” featuring the brewmasters of Lagunitas, Firestone Walker, and Ballast Point at 7 p.m. on September 28. The five-course meal with beer pairings (including Pils from both Lagunitas and Firestone Walker) is $59 plus tax and tip – call 310-430-1222 for details… If you prefer wine you might want to visit HT Grill for the Saddlerock Winery dinner on September 29 – four courses with pairings will set you back $70 plus T&T. Full menu and reservation info are at HTGrill.com. (And please don’t complain that I’m not quoting you the actual dollar amount. I wish places would quote the actual price so you don’t have to figure out what you’re really paying, but they won’t so I just quote it the way they do…)

Remember Bread Trucks? They’re Back!… Lodge Bread bakes several types of whole wheat and whole grain bread, and their products are fantastic. Until now you have had to journey to Culver City to get them, but on Saturday mornings their truck will be parked in front of Two Guns Espresso on PCH in Manhattan Beach. Two Guns will be making special sandwiches on those days, which makes them a brunch destination (360 N. PCH, MB)…

Staying Above The Water… The Redondo Beach Shade Hotel is getting ready to open, and has released information about their dining options. The new restaurant will occupy the first and third floor of their events building and be overseen by Executive Chef Aaron Robins, formerly of the Culinary Lab group that operates acclaimed restaurants like Hinoki And The Bird. The restaurant name will be Sea Level, which is a bit ominous given predictions about the effect of climate change. The restaurant will debut with a special event on October 2 and will start regular service soon thereafter…

An Answer Received… In my most recent column I asked what was happening at The Garden Thai restaurant on Aviation Boulevard near 2nd Street in MB. I now have some information, though not much: it will be a full-service restaurant with a beer and wine license, and won’t be open for at least another month. Please keep the information coming – I’m at richard@richardfoss.com.

