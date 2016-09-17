Redondo rebounds to run by West in gridiron rivalry

By Randy Angel

Entering Sea Hawk Bowl Friday evening, visiting West Torrance had revenge on its mind after dropping two games to Redondo in 2015 including a first-round contest in the CIF-Southern Section Western Division playoffs.

But, on a night when Redondo honored its teachers, it was West that was taught a lesson in a 58-10 rout by the Sea Hawks.

Redondo founds its offense that had been missing the two previous games while dominating in all facets of the game.

Following a shutout at Vista Murrieta and scoring only six points at San Pedro, Redondo (2-2) erupted for 32 first-half points to begin the onslaught.

Jermar Jefferson was all over the field for the Sea Hawks, rushing for two touchdowns adding another two on a 62-pass reception and a 78-yard kickoff return. He also had an interception to halt

The junior finished with 19 rushes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Redondo quarterback Jack Alexander hit Julian Woodard for touchdowns of 26 and 40 yards.

“This was a big win for us. We had lost some of our confidence after losing two straight and weren’t playing as a collective unit,” Alexander said. “Julian and I talked throughout the week on how we could get back to doing what we do best.”

Alexander, who admitted he had been struggling the two previous weeks, said a meeting with head coach Matt Ballard and offensive coordinator Stephen Kelly helped.

“We needed to get everyone on the same page,” the junior said. “We had a good game plan and everyone was focused this week and it showed.”

Warrior quarterback Drake Peabody put West (2-1) on the board with a 72-yard first-quarter touchdown run. West entered the game ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 6 while Redondo hopes the win will move the Sea Hawks back into the top ten in Division 4.

Jefferson answered Peabody’s score with an 8-yard run then Alexander tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Diego Balcarcel.

Earlier in the week, Balcarcel turned in his No. 21 jersey after being selected to wear the RUHS Football No. 4 Legacy Number, the highest team honor given to a Sea Hawk football player.

The number 4 was originally retired after both Keith and Kevin Ellison wore it for Redondo. The three brothers, Keith, Kevin and Chris all agreed to keep the legacy alive by passing along the number when there is a deserving player, willing to bear the responsibility.

Following his interception, Jefferson scored on a 4-yard run with 20 seconds remaining to give Redondo a 42-10 lead at halftime.

Derron Session helped Redondo control the ball – and the clock – in the second half gaining 135 of his 142 yards including a 59-yard scamper for a touchdown.

Alexander completed 10 of 14 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He connected with Woodard six times for 103 yards.

Redondo hits the road again Friday for a 7 p.m. contest at highly-ranked Mission Viejo (4-0).

The Diablos are ranked No. 4 in CIF-SS Division 1 and have outscored opponents 164-77 including a 42-14 victory over Long Beach Poly on Friday.

Mission Viejo is led by quarterback Matthew Macdonald who is averaging 258.3 yards passing per game.

