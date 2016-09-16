About Town in Hermosa Beach

Community Garden art walk

A fundraiser for the Hermosa Community Garden will take place at South Park this weekend.

Booths from local artists, businesses, food vendors, environmental organizations and the Sun Screen Film Festival will dot the south Hermosa Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Following the art walk, visitors are also encouraged to check out some of the light-industrial uses on nearby Cypress Street, which include glass blowers, surfboard shapers and a music studio.

The Community Garden was constructed on the site of a former roller rink, as part of the broader reconstruction of South Park completed earlier this year. With help from a grant from the Beach Cities Health District, community members built fencing and registered for plots that produce organic produce.

Beach Clean-up

Hermosa will host one of more than 40 sites linked to the world’s largest beach clean-up celebration, when Heal the Bay hosts its annual Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday.

Interested participants should gather on the north side of the Hermosa Pier by 10 a.m. The cleanup is expected to last about two hours.

Coastal Cleanup Day is expected to draw more than 10,000 volunteers throughout Southern California to various local beaches, creeks and parks, and is matched by simultaneous events taking place throughout the world. Last year’s event drew more than 600,000 total volunteers.

