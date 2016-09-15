Redondo Beach’s Beyond The Shore Paddlefest tries for world record

By Caterina Hyneman

Back for its fourth year, Beyond the Shore Paddlefest is taking to the Redondo Beach water on September 18 in hopes educating the community on how to protect the ocean while attempting for the fourth time to break the Guinness World Record for the largest stand up paddleboard yoga class.

In order to break the world record, at least 250 participants must come together to practice SUP yoga. Beyond the Sea fell short last year with 175 members. The yoga class will take place in both the harbor and Seaside Lagoon, which provides a safer and calmer atmosphere, especially for SUP yoga beginners. Boards will be available to rent from Beyond the Shore for $15 each.

“Anyone can do it, even if you’ve never paddle boarded before or done yoga before,” said event founder Michelle Gierst who will lead the SUP yoga class. “Last year we had a fully blind man and a three year old who took the class. If they can do it, anyone can.”

The festival, which will feature SUP pro athletes Danny Ching, Candice Appleby and Slater Trout, will host a variety of events, including SUP races, prAna yoga zone classes, a SUP kids’ zone, complimentary meals provided by Whole Foods Market as well as the famed SUP yoga class.

Breaking the world record is a secondary goal Beyond the Shore, a Redondo-based nonprofit which raises funds and awareness for charity partners Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, Surfrider Foundation and Marine Mammal Care Center. These foundations work to save marine life along the California Coast by ending habitat destruction, trying to ban plastic bags in the beach cities and protecting marine wildlife.

To further their goal of conservation and awareness, Beyond the Shore has banned straws, plastic, styrofoam and single use water bottles. Vendors such as Whole Foods Market will be

providing vegan food options which will be composted once the event is done.

“We are a completely sustainable and eco friendly event,” Gierst said. “Beyond the Shore was started to raise awareness in our local community to help save our oceans and advocating for creatures in the ocean who cannot advocate. We’re really asking the community to rally and teaching the children especially what we can do to save our world.”

