Letters to the Editor 9-15-16

An immigrant’s thank you

Dear ER:

At midnight, August 31, Chef Wang’s Kitchen, which had resided at 308 Pier Avenue in Hermosa Beach for nearly the past three decades, closed its doors for the final time (“Chef Wang closing after 29 tasty years,” ER May 19, 2016).

I am writing as the son of immigrants ando Chef Wang’s owners owners, Jamie and C.C. Wang, who came to America from Taiwan over 40 years ago, armed with very little command of the English language and even less money, but full of determination and hope to find a piece of the American Dream. Some of my earliest memories of Chef Wang’s was tagging along with my older brother and spending hot summers either at the beach swimming, at the pier fishing or at my parent’s restaurant putting in free labor, preparing fliers and going door to door, putting them in mailboxes. When my mother deemed necessary, we even walked delivery orders on Monterey and Loma boulevards, I remember the excitement of putting away a crisp dollar bill tip into my pocket and running back to tell my mother, mission accomplished. She would always smile, and ask with astonishment, “You no get lost? Good boy.” It was the mid 1980s and life sure did seem simpler then. There was Simpson’s Market next door, which was owned and operated by an older Korean American gentleman who was always fast with a smile and even faster to tell us no running in the store. There was Ragin’ Cajun restaurant at the end of the block with easy going and always waving Steve, the owner, smiling and telling us how good our food smelled. There was the nice hair professionals, like Monica, next door at Marx, coming in and ordering a fried rice to go and always giving a generous tip, even though we were three feet from each other. Of course, across the street was the legendary Becker surf and skate shop, where my brother and I could only browse and dream about buying a new skateboard with our meager tip earnings.

As the years went on, many things in changed. Downtown was remodeled and cleaned up, streets and buildings were modernized. Our neighbors became less the mom and pop variety businesses and more cutting edge, sleek and contemporary. My brother Po, left Chef Wang’s to proudly serve our country in the U.S. Coast Guard and eventually serve in Kuwait on several deployments before going on to a career with the Los Angeles Police Department. I decided to become a high school teacher and proudly served as a social studies teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Although everything else was changing, Chef Wang’s stayed the same. My mother still greeted everyone at the front, my father still poured his soul out in the back. Our customers always became friends, with warm smiles and new stories to share and meals were always full of chatter and joy.

Just a few months ago I made my annual trip back to Hermosa and put in my hours at Chef Wang’s. Same as 30 years ago, the front door would creak when opening, the fan was swirling hot air and the refrigerator would belch and make banging sounds. Also, just like 30 years ago, my mother was at the front, greeting our longtime friends and customers by name, asking about children and grandchildren. There were smiles and laughter all around. My father was still in the kitchen, furiously preparing and cooking each meal and putting his personal touch and signature on each and every dish going out. No meal left without some personal TLC from Chef Wang, himself. I thought back to those hot summers, how much time I had spent with my family in small, cramped Chef Wang’s. I knew the end was near because the lease coming to a close soon, so I savored each and every moment. My brother bringing his three beautiful children to eat with grandma and grandpa. Our customers hugging my mother after their meals. My father wiping his brow full of sweat after yet another 10 hour shift. Most of all I savored my last delivery of the night, also the last delivery of my 30 year Chef Wang career. Even though her hair has thinned and her skin has aged, her same beautiful voice rang out to me when I returned to the restaurant; “You no get lost? Good boy.”

From all of us at Chef Wang’s, especially my mother and father, we want to thank the people and community of Hermosa Beach for all the years of support and friendship; we will always cherish the laughter, smiles and wonderful memories shared these past three decades. My mother also wanted to very specifically thank America. They had nothing when they arrived and America, indeed, gave them what they were looking for, a piece of the American Dream. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.

Andy Wang and entire Wang family

Hermosa Beach

Read the small type

Dear ER:

I am a newer resident to Redondo Beach and it is wonderful to see the revitalization of the waterfront moving forward. But if you are a Redondo resident who wants to see the pier and area revitalized like I do, watch out for misleading petitions you are being asked to sign. Opponents of The Waterfront revitalization are asking residents to sign their petition for a ballot measure that is intended to stop the project. But they act like they are supporting The Waterfront and try to trick you into signing. I moved here from downtown LA and I was surprised to witness such a dishonest tactic.

The city has reported that repairs are needed urgently and if you spend even a few minutes at the waterfront you can see the failing infrastructure to parking lots, piers and just the over all “used” look of the area. Let’s seize this opportunity to work together — public and private — to restore the Redondo waterfront and make it safe and enjoyable with a diversity of entertainment options without placing a huge burden on taxpayers and residents.

I urge the Redondo City Council to follow the Harbor Commission’s lead and support the Waterfront proposed by CenterCal. And remember, don’t sign those petitions if you want to move the revitalization forward. The voters of Redondo already voted in support of revitalization back in 2010.

Ines Susanto

Hermosa Beach

Vote your hearts

Dear ER:

If you would be saddened by the proposed development of Redondo Beach harbor, if you would be saddened by the loss of our beautiful view of the ocean and double the traffic on Pacific Coast Highway, alone, you have a last chance opportunity to put the matter to a vote by going to RescueOurWaterfront.org or calling (310) 376-6725 to sign a petition that needs 6,000 signatures. Who wants a hotel and huge parking structure blocking the view? Who goes to the beach to go shopping? The petition. It is due at 6 p.m. on September 23rd.

Lorraine Dibrell

Redondo Beach

Harbor for profit

Dear ER:

I’m still trying to figure out why Center Cal’s profit is more important than a working Redondo Beach Harbor? Residents want a clean, upgraded harbor with safe and easy access to boating activities, with the ability to walk along the waterfront, taking in the ocean and enjoying new fresh restaurants. But in order for CenterCal to profit here, it demands there be retail and multi-story parking structures to replace ocean access, both physically and visually. But it’s our Harbor?

Jo Riley

Redondo Beach

