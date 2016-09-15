South Bay Community Calendar 9-15-16

Thursday, September 15

MB Fire Foundation intro

The community is invited to attend a free meeting to learn about the newly formed Manhattan Beach Fire Foundation from Manhattan Beach firefighters. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Shade Hotel, 1221 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach. For more information and sponsorship email mbfirefoundation@gmail.com.

Stretch it out

Yoga on the Redondo Beach Pier Free. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. Classes will be led by instructors from Bay Club. All levels welcome. 6 – 7 p.m. 100 Fishermans Wharf, Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Friday, September 16

Sister Bernie’s Bingo Bash

In this family friendly comedy, a priest and two nuns travel across the country playing bingo with hopes of making enough money to reopen their beloved St. Dymphna’s Church. 7 p.m. St. James School in the O’Gorman Center, 4625 Garnet Street, Torrance. For information call Jon Marco at (323) 333-8325. Tickets at at the door or at brownpapertickets.com.

Saturday, September 17

Coastal Cleanup Day

Join LA Waterkeeper in California’s biggest volunteer effort — California Coastal Cleanup Day. In partnership with the California Coastal Commission and Heal the Bay. Last year, nearly 800,000 volunteers collected over 18 million pounds of debris from beaches, lakes and waterways across the globe. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Youth Center at Dockweiler State Beach, 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa del Rey. Meet at the Youth Center at Tower 58. Wear closed toe shoes, sunscreen and hats. Bring a reusable water bottle. To register visit eventbrite.com/e/coastal-cleanup-day-2016.

There’s a party going on

Check out what the Hermosa Parks and Recreation Department has to offer. Learn about the new #liveHermosa campaign, meet the wonderful instructors, try out a class, and have some fun. Raffle, prizes, refreshments, bounce house and photo booth. Free. Bring your family and friends. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue.

Life of a combat pilot

The Western Museum of Flight Celebrity Lecture series presents “The Right Man in the Right Fight” by Mustang Ace Colonel Richard Candelaria. 11 a.m. Western Museum of Flight, 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. For information call Cynthia Macha (714) 300-5524. Wmof.com.

Its cool to be a techy

The Beach Cities Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) annual Tech Trek Celebration meeting recognizes the 21 local middle school girls who were sent to Tech Trek science camp this summer. The public is welcome. 10 a.m. Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach. RSVP by calling Dayla at (310) 944-5286.

Share your home with foster kids

Learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent or weekend host. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Toyota Automobile Museum, 19600 Van Ness Ave, Torrance. Lunch will be provided. RSVP at (888) 811-1121. To learn more visit ShareYourHeartLA.org.

Dancing with stars

Dancing With The Stars’ Anna Trebunskaya, Dance It UP and the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts Hot Ballroom Night 2016 at the Hermosa Beach Community Center. 7 – 9:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. HotBallroomNight.org.

Sunday, September 18

Surfing 4A Cure

The 5th annual Surfing 4A Cure features 12 person relay teams. 7 a.m. ‘till noon at Torrance Beach. After party in Redondo Beach 2 – 5 p.m. Surfing 4A Cure has raised over $65,000 toward pediatric cancer research. For online donations: visit http://support.chla.org/pages/abellaandhudsonshope.

#StyleCrawl Manhattan Beach

Crawl your way to a fresh fall wardrobe at the first ever #StyleCrawl, a shop-aholic’s dream in downtown Manhattan Beach. Noon to 6 p.m. Discounts from 30-plus stores and restaurants along with entertainment, giveaways, snacks and beverages. Attendees are encouraged to bring clothes of good quality to be donated to local shelters, including 1736 Family Crisis Center. $15. Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For More Information Contact: info@styleonthespot.com. For a peak at what Downtown Manhattan Beach has to offer visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com

Farmers market on the move

Mayor Steve Aspel and Riviera Village Board Members will cut the Ribbon for the new Sunday Riviera Village Farmers Market. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Triangle parking lot along S. Elena Ave, Redondo Beach.

Wednesday, September 21

We all need support

The Journey of Faith, Job Support Group presents career consultants to assist in job searches. Free monthly support group. 6 – 8 p.m. Journey of Faith, 1243 Artesia Blvd, Manhattan Beach. Front Lobby. Call (310) 374-0701 for details or christianemployment.org

Friday, September 23

South Bay Yoga Conference

Over 80 workshops and lectures will be presented today through Sunday on Yoga for Addiction, Yoga for Managing Cancer, Tantra, Meditation, Food as Medicine, Bee Colonies, Urban Gardening, Ayurveda, Business of Yoga, Slack-lining, Reiki and Acupuncture. 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. A yoga village for kids, performances and a marketplace will also be offered. Hermosa Beach Community Center 710 Pier Ave. Hermosa Beach.For more information call (424) 247- 6457 or email info@southbayyogaconference.com.

Redondo Beach Lobster and Music Festival

Lobster and steak plus a great music lineup by Saint Rocke returns to the Seaside Lagoon in King Harbor. Friday 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday noon to 11 p.m. Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Tickets at Lobsterfestival.com. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach,

El Nino surf show.

Surf photographer Tim Tindall presents a slide show of El Nino 2106. 5 to 7 p.m. at Spyder Surf’s Pacific Coast Highway store. 2461 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.