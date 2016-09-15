Local rivalries highlight gridiron games

By Randy Angel

When the football teams of Mira Costa and Redondo take the field Friday, they won’t be facing each other but rivals whose campuses are closer in proximity than their own.

Redondo (1-2) looks to even its season record with a win against former Bay League adversary West Torrance (2-0) while Mira Costa (1-1) hosts El Segundo (2-0). Both games are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Mira Costa’s game will pit many former teammates against each other, a contest Mustang linebacker coach Duke Dulgarian is looking forward to.

“It is really exciting for me as over the years I coached at El Segundo Youth Football in which we won numerous Pacific Coast Championships,” Dulgarian said. “Our boys eventually matriculated to high school and of our old program in El Segundo there are 10 players playing at El Segundo and nine at Mira Costa. Almost every one of these young men will be starting and, if not starting, getting significant time. I can’t wait to coach for and against these great kids.”

Mira Costa lost its home opener Friday night after La Serna’s adjustments in the second half led to a 32-28 come-from-behind victory. The loss dropped the Mustangs four spots to No. 6 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 rankings,

Mira Costa quarterback David Arredondo gave his team a 14-7 lead at halftime with a 49-yard run for a touchdown and a 58-yard touchdown pass to Casey Bonner. But the Mustang defense had trouble adjusting in the second half when the Lancers focused more on screen passes instead of a run-oriented offense,

After Jonah Tavai’s touchdown early in the fourth quarter gave Mira Costa a 28-13 lead, La Serna began it rally scoring 19 unanswered points with touchdowns of 38, 32 and 60 yards to finish the comeback win.

Arredondo used his arm and legs to propel Mira Costa’s offense but La Serna’s defense sacked him three times and pressured the senior quarterback for most of the second half.

Arredondo completed 13 of 29 passes for 209 and one touchdown and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

El Segundo is ranked No. 8 in Division 7 and are coming off a 30-19 victory at Oak Park (No. 3, Div. 11).

El Segundo quarterback Kobee Malaki-Lagarde is 13 for 24 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns this season. His favorite target is Haamid Brooks Jr, who has five receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns,

Taz Tauaese leads the Eagles running attack with 43 carries for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

Redondo faces old nemesis

Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Night, Redondo (1-2) looks to even its season record Friday with a win against West after losing at San Pedro 25-6 last Friday. The loss dropped the Sea Hawks out of the top ten in the CIF-SS Division 4 rankings while West’s 32-20 victory against visiting Eastside moved the Warriors up one spot to No. 2 in CIF Division 6.

Redondo hopes to improve its running game after the Sea Hawk’s leading rusher Jermar Jefferson gained only 38 yards on seven carries and Bobby Moore ran for 19 yards on eight carries,

“We have met the enemy, and he is us,” said Redondo head coach Matt Ballard. “Credit must be given to the San Pedro football team, and we should by no means minimize their victory, but we do feel like we hurt ourselves the most Friday night. We need to get back to basics and focus on the details that often get overlooked. When things go bad, the easy route is to point fingers, pass blame, or make excuses. That’s never been what we’ve stood for, and it won’t start now. These young men have shown the ability to get back up, and fight, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

Senior wide receiver Diego Balcarcel was named Redondo’s Offensive Player of the Game while junior linebacker Aaron Hatfield earned Defensive and Special Team Player of the Game honors.The Scout “Eager Beaver” Player of the Week award went to sophomore lineman Brandon Dickson.

